SALT LAKE CITY— A man who was fleeing from police when he was knocked down by a group of golfers now faces a long list of charges.

Shawn Livingston Cloward, 39, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery and two counts of drug possession, all first-degree felonies. In addition, he was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, both second-degree felonies; failing to stop for police, a class A misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On July 3, West Valley police pulled over an RV. Cloward got out and ran onto Glendale Golf Course, 1630 W. 2100 South, according to charging documents. He approached a man at gunpoint and demanded his keys, the charges state. But as Cloward began walking toward the driver's seat with his back to his victim, the man "hit Cloward on the back with a golf club," the charges state.

A total of five men held Cloward on the ground until police arrived. Nearby, officers found "a loaded revolver on the ground ... that was cocked and ready to fire," according to court documents.

Inside the RV that Cloward was driving, investigators found another gun, 150 rounds of ammunition, meth, heroin and drug paraphernalia, the charges state.

The incident involving drugs and fleeing from police is par for the course for Cloward, according to court records.

In March, he was charged with drug distribution. In 2011, Cloward was high on methamphetamine when he rammed into a federal agent's vehicle while once again trying to avoid arrest. He was sentenced in that incident to two years in prison. Prior to that, among his other convictions, he pleaded guilty to assault on a federal officer.