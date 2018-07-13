SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Starks, president of the Utah Jazz and Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment, has been named chairman of the Salt Lake Chamber’s board of governors. He assumed the position July 1.

“We are excited to have Steve as this year’s chairman of the board,” Derek B. Miller, president and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber and Downtown Alliance, said in a statement. “His dedication to our state, overall love of the community and breadth of business knowledge will ultimately help us further the chamber’s mission.”

Starks joined the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies in February 2007 and became president of Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment in March 2015. In this capacity, he oversees the operation of the Utah Jazz; the NBA’s G-League Salt Lake City Stars; Minor League Baseball’s Triple-A Salt Lake Bees; Vivint Smart Home Arena; Megaplex Theatres; the Tour of Utah professional cycling race; and the sports radio stations comprising The Zone Sports Network.

Prior to joining the Larry H. Miller Group, Starks was the managing director for Utah Policy Partnership, a public-private venture that was created to improve operations of the Utah state government. He is a graduate of Weber State University.