SALT LAKE CITY — A father whose 2-year-old son was killed after getting ahold of his dad's gun has taken a plea deal.

Tasman William Maile, 28, of West Valley City, pleaded guilty on Friday to reduced charged of negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; obstructing justice, a third-degree felony; three counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and drug distribution, a class A misdemeanor.

Maile was originally charged with child abuse homicide, a second-degree felony, in the death of 2-year-old Tevita Puniani Maile.

On May 26, Maile told police he was asleep on the floor with his two sons at his house, 2782 S. Fair Isle Lane, when his 2-year-old son fatally shot himself in the head about midnight.

Maile told police that he was asleep with a handgun next to him when he woke up to the sound of the gunshot, according to police. He said he always slept with his gun under his pillow with the gun "fully loaded and off safety within arm's reach," charges state.

He also told police that after the shooting, he threw two other guns into a dumpster, police said. Detectives who later searched the dumpster also found two glass jars with more than 10 ounces of marijuana, as well as other drug paraphernalia linked back to Maile.

Maile is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 24. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to recommend no prison time in the case.

A judge on Friday ordered Adult Probation and Parole to prepare a pre-sentence report prior to the hearing.