The Utah Starzz lost Elena Baranova, and then they nearly lost a 31-point lead in a 99-88 win over the lowly Washington Mystics.

The Starzz, known to wilt at the line late in heated games, hit 11 straight free throws and 21 of 24 in the final four minutes.

It was the second-highest score in WNBA history, behind only Utah’s 102-point game against Los Angeles in 1997, the Starzz’s first-ever win. It was Utah’s second road win of 1998 and fourth in history.