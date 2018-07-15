CHUCK WING
Starzz Elena Baranova uses a hook shot to get two of her 20 points during the Starzz win over Monarchs' Ticha Penicheiro (right) and her team, Monday night, July 6, 1998. PHOTO BY CHUCK WING/DESERET NEWS
Related Links

Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News takes a look back into our archives.

The Utah Starzz lost Elena Baranova, and then they nearly lost a 31-point lead in a 99-88 win over the lowly Washington Mystics.

The Starzz, known to wilt at the line late in heated games, hit 11 straight free throws and 21 of 24 in the final four minutes.

It was the second-highest score in WNBA history, behind only Utah’s 102-point game against Los Angeles in 1997, the Starzz’s first-ever win. It was Utah’s second road win of 1998 and fourth in history.

Steven Watkins
Steven Watkins
Add a comment