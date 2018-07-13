Sahori Rodriguez reacts as she receives a vaccination from Debi Aston, with Community Nursing Services, at the 26th annual Community Assistance and Resource Event Fair at the Horizonte Instruction and Training Center in Salt Lake City on Friday.

During the CARE Fair — sponsored by the Junior League of Salt Lake City and dozens of community partners — medical staff provide adult and child physical exams, eye tests, hearing screenings, mental health assessments and diabetes evaluations, among other services, all for free.

Translators who speak different languages were on hand to assist the immigrant and refugee population, who often don't have access to health care.

In addition to the free health and dental services, bike helmets and car seats were given away on a first-come, first-served basis. The fair continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

