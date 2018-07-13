AMERICAN FORK — A police chase through American Fork and Lehi ended with a crash that killed an innocent bystander.

About 9:30 a.m. Friday, a Utah County sheriff's deputy pulled over a pickup truck near 500 E. State, said American Fork Police Sgt. Josh Christensen. The reason for the traffic stop was not immediately known.

As the deputy was walking from his patrol car to the truck, the driver took off, Christensen said. The ensuing chase went from American Fork onto I-15 where the truck took the next exit onto Main Street in Lehi, and then went east back into American Fork, he said.

At 900 W. State, the fleeing truck smashed into the passenger side of a vehicle in the intersection, Christensen said. A man believed to be about 85-years old, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was killed, he said. The man's elderly wife, who was driving, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

James Wooldridge, Deseret News A car that collided with a pickup truck in the intersection of 900 West and State Street in Lehi is pictured on Friday, July 13, 2018.

Witnesses said the truck ran a red light. Christensen said investigators were still trying to confirm that Friday.

The name of the man killed was not immediately released pending notification of family.

The driver, who is in his 20s and was arrested, was also treated at a local hospital with minor injuries, Christensen said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, has a history of fleeing from police, he said. Christensen said detectives were looking at whether he was impaired at the time of the crash.

The deputy was still engaged in an active pursuit at the time of the crash, he said. Both American Fork police and the Utah Highway Patrol were assisting in the crash and the investigation.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.