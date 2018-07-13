PROVO — A former high school dance teacher convicted a year ago of unlawful sexual activity with a minor is now accused of selling drugs to juveniles.

Sarah Lindsay Lewis, 27, of Orem, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with drug distribution, a second-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On July 2, a member of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force was approached by a concerned citizen "who told him the defendant was selling methamphetamine to minors," according to charging documents.

The detective contacted Lewis' probation officer and the two went to Lewis' residence and waited for her to come home.

When she arrived, police noticed "sores on her body and dilated pupils (signs consistent with methamphetamine use) and she admitted to recently using the drug. During a search of the home officers found a digital scale commonly used to weigh drugs, several baggies with residue powder and crystals, and two used meth pipes," court records state.

In Lewis' car, police found a "substantial" amount of meth. She told investigators "she was selling approximately 1 ounce of methamphetamine per week to supplement her income," according to court records.

Lewis, a former dance and social studies teacher at Landmark High School in Spanish Fork, was convicted in 2017 of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony, for having sex with a 17-year-old boy. She received a suspended sentence of up to five years at the Utah State Prison and placed on probation.

As part of the terms of her probation, Lewis was ordered to remain drug and alcohol free and undergo treatment. She was also placed on the Utah Sex Offender Registry and ordered to have no contact with current or former students.

Landmark is an alternative high school with approximately 340 students in grades 10 through 12.