SALT LAKE CITY — The Pokemon Company released a new trailer for its upcoming Nintendo Switch video games, “Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Let’s Go, Eevee!”

The new trailer shows many of the new in-game features. It revealed plenty of customization options for a player’s trainer and Pokemon, like changing your Pokemon’s hairstyle, outfits and accessories as well.

See the trailer below.

The new game will be a change of pace for common "Pokemon" gamers.

“At the start of players’ adventures, they will receive their first partner Pokémon, either Pikachu or Eevee. Unlike regular Pokémon, their first partner Pokémon is not interested in evolving and instead prefers to stay out of its Poké Ball,” Nintendo said in a blog post. “It will travel with players throughout their journey by hanging on their shoulder or riding on their head. Players can become best friends with their Pikachu or Eevee and can pet, feed and even tickle them.”

The trailer also revealed that many of the characters from the “Pokemon” animated series — like Professor Oak, Brock and Misty — will be included in the game.

Brock and Misty will work as gym leaders in the game, specifically in Pewter City and Cerulean City, respectively, according to the International Business Times.

Gamers can compete against both of those characters.

The game added a third rival character who is completely new for the game.

The Pokemon company revealed Friday that players will compete with their friends online and locally for Pokemon battles. Friends can also find a way to trade Pokemon with each other.

Of course, gamers will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to trade and battle with online users.

And the game will include a new Pokemon Plus device that can be used alongside to bring an even more real experience to the game.

The Pokeball will serve as the new version of the “Pokemon Go Plus,” which was a previously released wearable device that vibrates whenever people approached Pokemon in the augmented reality “Pokemon Go” video game or when they approached any of the Pokestops in the game.

The new Pokeball will light up, vibrate and make noises whenever gamers catch a Pokemon in the “Let’s Go” game.

So, in a way, gamers can bring their Pokemon into the real world.

“One of the things we noticed from the Pokémon plus device with Pokémon Go is that kind of lighting up when you’re catching a Pokémon, having an LED light up and flash, was kind of an exciting element for a lot of players,” said Game Freak director Junichi Masuda, according to The Verge. “So we made sure to incorporate that in the Pokéball Plus, so in addition to the HD rumble and the lighting up, it does make it feel like you’ve caught a Pokémon and it’s going in the ball.”

“Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!” and “Let’s Go, Eevee,” are set to drop Nov. 16 for the Nintendo Switch.