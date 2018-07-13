SALT LAKE CITY — Attention public transit riders.

The Utah Transit Authority will be making changes to TRAX, FrontRunner, bus and flex service in Salt Lake, Davis, Weber, Box Elder and Utah counties on Sunday, Aug. 12.

According to the agency’s website, a majority of the schedule changes will be minor to improve reliability and connections.

However, some routes will be changed significantly. Among the highlights:

Utah County

• FrontRunner service to Pleasant View Station in Utah County will be discontinued.

• Bus routes 811, 850 and 862 will no longer serve the Timpanogos Transit Center but will serve the new University Place Utah Valley Express Station with the start of the new express service.

• Routes 830, 838 and 840 will be discontinued and replaced with the Utah Valley Express.

Salt Lake County

• Bus routes 33, 35 will now operate after 11 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, while service after 7 p.m. will be discontinued on route 35M.

• Route 39 will be extended to the West Valley Central Station via the Salt Lake Community College Campus. Almost every route 39 trip will turn into a route 41 trip at West Valley Central Station.

• Route 41 will be shortened on the east end to the West Valley Central Station. Almost every route 41 trip will turn into a route 39 trip at the station, which will continue east toward Meadowbrook Station and Wasatch Boulevard.

• Route 307 will be extended on the north end to 100 South and 300 West.

• Route 509 will extend service to 1820 South between Bangerter Highway and 3200 West. In addition, an earlier trip will be added on weekdays.

Davis County

• Select trips on bus route 470 will serve Layton Hospital.

• Route 667 will add Friday service in September and October to accommodate Lagoon’s Frightmares season.