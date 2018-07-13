SALT LAKE CITY — Macy’s at City Creek Center is accepting proposals from artists to create candy window displays depicting holiday traditions that bring families and friends together during the holiday season.

This could include but is not limited to going ice skating, decorating the Christmas tree, sharing the perfect gift with a loved one or volunteering in the local community during the holidays.

Candy window displays are a local tradition that originated at the ZCMI Center in the 1970s. Since 2012, Macy’s at City Creek Center has sponsored the tradition by featuring local artists who create and install oversized, handcrafted ornaments decked out with hundreds of pounds of candy.

Macy’s provides selected artists with supplies, including a 42-inch Styrofoam ball, to create a holiday-themed ornament. Information about the artists will be featured in the window as part of the exhibition.

Each proposal should include a rendering, a brief description of the proposed design, and a brief description of the artist’s background and interest in the project, according to the news release.

Proposals should adhere to the theme, and artists must be available to work on-site during the installation time frame of Nov. 5-16. The window displays will be unveiled on Nov. 17 and will be taken down on Jan. 2, 2019.