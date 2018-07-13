SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump wants to redesign Air Force One.

Trump is currently involved in serious discussions about redesigning the presidential aircraft, which would include a new red, white and blue design, according to multiple reports.

The white and blue colors would “be redrawn to include a splash of red,” CNN reported. The design would not include any eagles on the side, though.

But no plans are set in stone yet, according to the official, who spoke to CNN about the redesign.

President John F. Kennedy was the last president to redesign Air Force One, painting it sky blue with cyan.

The planes currently used by the White House were first brought into service back in 1990.

Matt Dunham, AP U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One as they arrive at London Stansted Airport in Stansted, England, Thursday, July 12, 2018. Trump is making his first trip to Britain as president after a tense summit with NATO leaders in Brussels and on the heels of ruptures in British Prime Minister Theresa May's government because of the crisis over Britain's exit from the European Union. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Trump reportedly wants to switch up the current design into something that “looks more American” and is not a “Jackie Kennedy color,” according to Axios, which first reported the redesign story.

An unnamed source told Axios “he can do it,” but the move might “cause friction with the Air Force.”

Trump also wants changes to the interior of the plane, too.

“We're told he wants the presidential bed aboard Air Force One to be larger and more comfortable — more like the executive livery package on his personal plane than the current, couch-like sleeping configuration aboard Air Force One,” according to Axios.

Trump previously sat down with Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg in February to make a $4 billion deal to replace the current 747s used for Air Force One, Fox News reported.

However, Trump might only experience the new Air Force One if he is re-elected, since the new 747s won’t arrive until Jan. 20, 2021.