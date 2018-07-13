SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 13.

UDOT to double max toll for an express lane

The Utah Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will double the maximum toll to $2 when drivers travel in high-occupancy vehicles lanes, the Deseret News reported.

UDOT said it hopes the hike will help cut back how many drivers use express lanes.

"The idea behind the (increase) is that we want to make the express lanes function in the way they were meant to be," UDOT spokesman John Gleason said.

Overcrowding, he said, led to the change, as well as increased speeds in the area.

"We're seeing overcrowding," he said. "We'd like to see that (average) speed at 55 miles per hour."

March for Our Lives town hall is back on

The March for Our Lives town hall on school safety and gun laws is officially back on, the Deseret News reported.

The group will hold the event Saturday night at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

The event scrambled to find a new location after Larry H. Miller Sports & Entertainment canceled the original meeting set to take place at Megaplex Theaters.

The group said, “it could escalate into a potentially contentious situation requiring extra security.”

Trump criticized UK prime minister’s Brexit plan

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United Kingdom will “probably not” get a trade deal with the U.S. if the country goes through with its Brexit plan, BBC News reported.

Trump said the Brexit plan would “probably kill the deal” since the U.S. then "would be dealing with the European Union" instead of the U.K. exclusively.

Prime Minister Theresa May has hoped to negotiate a free trade deal with Trump.

She said Brexit offers an opportunity for the U.S. and the U.K. to form a strong relationship together.

Utah Jazz sign rookie Jairus Kyles

The Utah Jazz have signed former UMBC star Jairus Lyles, who has been playing with the team during the NBA Summer League, according to the Deseret News.

Lyles said he knew the Jazz would sign him for a couple of days.

“They told me where to go and what time to be today, and I went to the room and signed the contract,” Lyles said. “It was an amazing feeling. I’m very excited to be a part of the Utah Jazz.”

Lyles will likely spend time with the Salt Lake City Stars, which is the Jazz-affiliated G-League team.

