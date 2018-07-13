Gordon Hayward's wife, Robyn, who's pregnant with their third child, posted a video of their baby gender reveal this week. It's safe to say the former Utah Jazz player will never live down his reaction after opening up a box full of pink balloons with his two young daughters.

"Whoa, it's a girl," Hayward said after seeing the pink balloons.

His wife then asked, "Is Daddy happy?"

Hayward replied with a response that will be repeated — in a mocking manner by some, no doubt — for years.

"Daddy's always happy."

Because of his tempered reaction, there were many observers who thought it was clear Hayward was hoping to get a box full of blue balloons. For one reason or another, it's been a hot topic of conversation in the ensuing days. Here are some Twitter reactions:

@SNOSports: "Gordon Hayward couldn’t hide his excitement about having a third daughter."

@U92SLC: "Gordon Hayward looking thrilled at his baby’s gender reveal."

@mrclarkinc: "Lot of ladies mad at Gordon Hayward about the gender reveal thing. Look. Opening a box w/ balloons in it has gotta be 1 of the most boring dumb things ever. As husbands, we’ll do it & fake excitement. But, u can’t actually think we’re fired up for the process right?"

@YourSports: "Gordon Hayward looking like the 3rd time was not the charm."

everyone is talking about how gordon hayward reacted to his baby's gender reveal but no ones talking about how gender reveals are ridiculous and problematic in the first place!! — amburrito 🌯 (@amberhasalamb) July 11, 2018

@HardysMedia: "Gordon Hayward definitely wanted a baby boy."

@BloodRunsGreen_: "I think Gordon Hayward wanted a boy."

@MsSamanthaMay: "Yeah… Gordon Hayward’s gender reveal was relatively uncomfortable lol."

A few disappointing moments in Gordon Hayward’s life. pic.twitter.com/hmki0Dy6X8 — Kevin Brackman (@khbrackman_48) July 11, 2018

Hayward's wife had had enough of the responses by Thursday when she shared this message on her Instagram story: "I wanted to share what I found so funny about us sharing our gender of the baby is how sensitive people are about everything." She typed this message on the screen: "If a baby gender reveal gets you heated or the way we did it you may need help hahaha thanks for the messages because they just made me laugh."

All that matters is that daddy — and mommy … OK, and daughters — are happy, right?

DUCK, DUCK … GOBERT!

Jazz center Rudy Gobert has apparently adopted some ducklings at his Salt Lake City home, and it couldn't be, well, cuter. He's been documenting interactions on his Instagram account.

The stories disappear after a day, but some were compiled on Twitter:

Rudy Gobert’s friendship with these young ducklings has got to be the best thing on Instagram these days. pic.twitter.com/0nhYzHILuP — Taylor Griffin (@griffdunk) July 12, 2018

ON A MISSION

Dave Checketts has had many titles throughout his prestigious sports career with the Utah Jazz, NBA, Madison Square Garden, Real Salt Lake, the St. Louis Blues and so on. He's got a new focus and title now: mission president.

Checketts and his wife, Deb, recently began their three-year calling to preside over a mission in London, England, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While that isn't new news, Sports Business Daily took an outsider's look at what that sacrifice will look like for the sports mogul.

"The area we’re responsible for is a very significant part of England. It’s wonderful to work with these young people, who take two years out of their lives, usually during college, to do great things and give back. Their sacrifice is the impressive part of this," Checketts told Sports Business Daily.

"I was a young 19-year-old missionary and most of my time was in Los Angeles. I had a mission president, and suspected that perhaps when I was ready to retire, that I might be asked to do this. But it really was a surprise even though the timing was incredible. My firm, Checketts Partners Investment Management, was working to assist Joe Tsai and his investment in the Brooklyn Nets. Our work for Joe, who became a Nets minority partner, came to an end the day before this call came. It truly was right out of the blue. It was not something we applied for or raised our hand for."

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday

Cycling: Tour de France

Tennis: Wimbledon

FIFA World Cup

Golf: Senior Players Championship

Minors: Bees at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Great Falls

Minors: Raptors vs. Missoula

Saturday

Cycling: Tour de France

Tennis: Wimbledon

FIFA World Cup

Golf: Senior Players Championship

MLS: RSL at Minnesota United, 6 p.m.

NWSL: Utah Royals vs. Orlando Pride, 1:30 p.m.

Soccer: Real Monarchs vs. Seattle Sounders 2, 8 p.m.

Minors: Bees at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Billings

Minors: Raptors vs. Helena

Sunday

Cycling: Tour de France

Tennis: Wimbledon

FIFA World Cup

Golf: Senior Players Championship

Minors: Bees at Sacramento, 2 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Billings

Minors: Raptors vs. Helena

Prep sports: National High School Finals Rodeo, at Rock Springs, Wyoming.