Playing against the NBA team he said after a predraft workout in May that he watched most as a kid, American Fork, Salt Lake Community College and University of Utah product Tyler Rawson received the most playing time he’s gotten as a professional on Thursday night.

On the Orlando Magic’s summer league team in Las Vegas, Rawson played 17 minutes against the Utah Jazz, scoring five points on 2-of-3 shooting, including 1-of-2 from behind the 3-point line.

The 6-foot-10 Rawson also pulled down a rebound as the Magic fell to the Jazz 75-70 as they rested lottery picks Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba.

While Utah eliminated Orlando from tournament play, the Magic will have one final contest in Las Vegas on Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Caleb Swanigan, Portland Trail Blazers: The second-year pro from Salt Lake City scored just two points but pulled down 11 rebounds and added an assist, a steal and a block in 21 minutes as the Blazers beat the Atlanta Hawks, 95-69.

Portland will next play the winner of a Saturday game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Elijah Bryant, Philadelphia 76ers: After playing three minutes on Monday in a 87-75 loss to the Washington Wizards, the former BYU guard did not play Thursday as the 76ers held off the Phoenix Suns, 88-86.