SALT LAKE CITY — A Mississippi man wanted for murder in the violent death of his wife there was apprehended Thursday evening at Bear Lake, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service had been looking for Charles Eugene Bowman, 61, who was believed to be in Utah, according to a statement from the marshals.

His wife, 61-year-old Kathleen Bowman, was last seen alive on May 17, the statement said. Her remains were found on the couple's property.

Pearl River County Sheriff's Department Kathleen Bowman

An officer with the Utah Division of Natural Resources spotted Bowman at a campground on the east side of Bear Lake Thursday afternoon and called the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, U.S. Marshal Matthew Harris said.

Division of Natural Resources officers held back and kept an eye on Bowman while they waited for the strike team to get there and arrest him, Harris said.

He said Bowman had firearms on him when he was arrested.

However, the strike team said the man was taken into custody "without incident."

"We have the best fugitive hunters in the entire world, so you can't hide from us. You can run, but you can't hide," Harris said.

Bowman is being held in Utah until he can be extradited to Mississippi, according to Harris.

Earlier Thursday, a reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of Bowman, according to the statement from marshals.

Surveillance video recorded him on Saturday and Monday in Salt Lake City, and the U.S. Marshals Service believed Bowman might be staying in hotels in and around Salt Lake and in campgrounds within an hour of the city.

Bowman was believed to be armed and dangerous, according to officials, and anyone who saw him was cautioned not to approach.