The blue team defeated the yellow team 14-4 at the annual Goddard Cup Thursday at Bonneville Golf Course.

The Goddard Cup is named for Jeannie Goddard, known as the "Godmother of Utah Women's Golf," who served the golf community in a variety of roles for many years before she died in 2002. Utah’s top women golfers compete annually in a Ryder Cup-style format.

The blue team was led by Utah Valley golfer Carly Dehlin, who defeated four-time Women’s Amateur champion Kelsey Chugg 3-0. She also teamed with Kerstin Fotu to beat Chugg and Karen Valcarce 3-0 in fourball competition. Also, Xena Motes defeated Carissa Graff 3-0 and teamed with Roberta Scott for a 3-0 fourball win.

The yellow team’s only points came from Marie Bambo, who beat Scott 3-0 and Valcarce who won a point against Fotu.