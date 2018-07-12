PANGUITCH — A man accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old boy in Colorado who was found naked with the child near Panguitch Lake has agreed to be transported back to Colorado to face charges there.

David Glenn Freeman, 60, of Crestone, Colorado, waived extradition Thursday in 6th District Court in Panguitch, said Garfield County Attorney Barry Huntington.

Freeman is charged in Utah with child kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and lewdness involving a child and reckless endangerment, both class A misdemeanors.

Depending on the outcome of the Colorado kidnapping case, Huntington said he may continue to pursue the charges in Utah. He has filed a civil complaint seeking to keep a red Jeep Liberty and about $5,500 that police seized from Freeman at the time of his arrest.

Garfield County sheriff's deputies received a report June 25 that a young boy and an older man were both naked at the Bear Paw Resort in Panguitch, and the description matched the Amber Alert that officers had received the night before, according to a jail report.

The boy told officers the two slept under a tree and came from Colorado, according to the report. Freeman said the child was better off with him than the his dad, who he said beats the boy.

Deputies reported finding the vehicle the two travelled in and evidence of possible sexual activity, the report states. They noted the FBI was pursuing federal charges.