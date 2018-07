Scott Pruitt, formerly Trump’s choice for EPA administrator, is gone after months of very questionable behavior. He is currently the object of 16 legal investigations and he submitted his letter of resignation on July 5.

The replacement is Andrew Wheeler, now acting EPA administrator, who is a former coal lobbyist and a prominent climate denier.

There is little hope that EPA policy will change.

If Wheeler is smart, he will avoid Pruitt’s misadventures.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City