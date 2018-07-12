SALT LAKE CITY—One of the Utah Jazz's summer league players has apparently made a good impression on the franchise.

The Jazz on Thursday announced that they have signed guard Jairus Lyles to a contract after he has played with the team both in the Beehive State last week and in Las Vegas this week.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Lyles has averaged 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in three games for Utah. He is perhaps most well-known nationally for leading the 16-seed UMBC Retrievers in their historic win in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament over 1-seed Virginia. In that game, Lyles scored 28 points and added six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

It is unclear what Jazz management has in mind in terms of the role Lyles will occupy. If he does not make the regular season roster, one possibility is that he'll join the Salt Lake City Stars. NBA teams are able to secure the affiliate rights to as many as four players for their G League squad by signing them to a contract.