PROVO — An Orem man has been charged with causing a crash that killed a 2-year-old girl in April and critically injured her sister and parents.

Rick Davis Winder, 38, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, or in the alternative, negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; and three counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On April 15, Winder was driving a 9,000-pound utility truck for the city of Pleasant Grove when he drifted into the center lane where three cars were stopped at the traffic light waiting to turn left, according to charging documents.

Winder slammed into the back of a station wagon at the intersection of 3700 North and University Avenue, killing 2-year-old Chelsea Parkinson and injuring her 7-month-old sister, 31-year-old father and 30-year-old mother.

"All four passengers suffered significant head trauma," the charges state.

The father suffered broken ribs and a spinal fracture. The mother was knocked unconscious and had to be kept in a medically induced coma for a few days, according to the charges.

When asked what caused him to be distracted and drift, Winder told a doctor "he may have dozed off," but told police "he had been distracted by his fiancee … when she placed her hand on his shoulder and he turned to kiss her hand," the charges state.

Winder, who was traveling between 50 and 55 mph, "never made any attempt to brake or alter his course," the charges state.

Winder made an initial appearance in court on Tuesday. His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.