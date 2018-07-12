SALT LAKE CITY — Federal agents have arrested the final two men among 15 recently indicted for allegedly using a music group as a front for drug trafficking.

David Silva, 26, and Sipriano Molina, 21, were taken into custody without incident at a home in Eagle Mountain on Wednesday, according to the FBI.

In May, Silva, Molina and 13 others were charged in federal court with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Agents seized 15 pounds of meth, a half-pound of heroin and several pounds of marijuana, 15 guns, three vehicles and $36,000 in cash.

The men are allegedly part of group called Glenmob, which authorities described as a hybrid street gang that associates with other gangs. Investigators say Glenmob identified itself as a music group that posts videos on YouTube, but believe it is a front for selling drugs.