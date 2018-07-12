LEHI — Visitors to Thanksgiving Point can get “jiggly with it” during Jigglefest, scheduled for Saturday, July 21, will feature Jell-O fights, water fights and obstacle courses.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Jell-O fights taking place every hour starting at 10:30 a.m.

Tickets are $8 for the general public and $5 for Thanksgiving Point members in advance; tickets will cost $2 more, respectively, if purchased the week of the event. Children under 2 get in free.

Thanksgiving Point is located at 3003 N. Thanksgiving Way. For more information, or to buy tickets, log on to thanksgivingpoint.org.