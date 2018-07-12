Three BYU men's golfers qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championship this week after qualifying in their individual regions.

Sophomore Peter Kuest qualified Monday after finishing tied for first place in the Fresno, California, qualifier at Sunnyside Country Club (136, -8).

Junior Spencer Dunaway also qualified Monday with a first-place finish at Kapolei Golf Club in Kapolei, Hawaii (140, -2).

Sophomore Rhett Rasmussen automatically qualified for the amateurs due to his participation in the U.S. Open in New York last month where he tied for 112th through two rounds (154, +14).

All three golfers were part of the BYU team that participated in the NCAA Championships in May, helping the Cougars to a fifth-place finish at regionals and 24th at nationals.

The amateur championship runs Aug. 13-19, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Del Monte Forest, California.