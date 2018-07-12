SALT LAKE CITY — “America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell said he’s always wanted to find a dog that could sing.

His dream came true recently when Oscar, a 3-year-old golden retriever donning a red bowtie and musical note collar, auditioned for the show and howled along to “Pachelbel’s Canon.” Oscar’s singing was even on key, according to host Tyra Banks.

Oscar’s owner, Pam, told the judges Oscar’s vocal career began about a year and a half ago when she was playing the piano at home and Oscar began to sing along. Since then, Pam’s served as his private vocal coach.

“He can hold a note," Pam said. “He can even do a vibrato and everything.”

According to The Vindicator, Pam and Oscar are, coincidentally enough, from a town in Ohio called Howland. The local paper also reported that the duo advanced to the next round of “America’s Got Talent.”

Watch Oscar's successful performance here.

The Clean Cut is a regular feature highlighting family friendly videos.