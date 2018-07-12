The 91-year-old man who was assaulted with a concrete block near Los Angeles last week told KABC that he does not condemn his attacker.

"She did hurt me, but I cannot be an enemy and say I condemn her," said Rodolfo Rodriguez, a U.S. resident who is originally from Mexico.

According to CNN, Rodriguez was visiting family in Willowbrook, California, when he went for his daily walk around the neighborhood. Rodriguez said he was passing a woman and her daughter when the woman began assaulting him with a concrete block.

Erik Mendoza, Rodriguez’s grandson, told CNN his grandfather has a broken jaw, a broken cheekbone and two broken ribs as result of the incident.

However, Rodriguez said he wishes God’s blessings on both himself and the woman who attacked him.

"May God forgive her for what she did to me,” Rodriguez told KABC.

