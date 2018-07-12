SALT LAKE CITY — Another summer weekend, another bevy of events to keep you entertained. This weekend in Salt Lake City has a little something for everyone: Sheryl Crow visits Red Butte Garden, Fear Factory hosts a frightening “blackout,” and hot dogs go for a summer swim, among other highlights. Break out that calendar of yours and read on.

Sheryl Crow at Red Butte Garden

The songstress behind tunes like “All I Wanna Do” and “Everyday Is A Winding Road” headlines Red Butte Garden as part of her current tour. (Crow released her 10th studio album, “Be Myself,” last year.) Caitlyn Smith will open the show. July 13, 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30), 2280 E. Red Butte Canyon Rd., sold out through primary vendors, please check secondary vendors (801-585-0556, redbuttegarden.com).

THE BLOCKS kickoff party

Arts-wise, there’s a lot happening in Salt Lake City. THE BLOCKS, a vibrant arts, culture and entertainment district downtown, aims to provide evidence. The district officially launches this weekend with a special block party, which includes performances from numerous downtown arts organizations, as well as lawn games and food trucks. July 13, 7-10 p.m., 350 S. Main St., free (801-359-5118, theblocksslc.com).

Fear Factory ‘blackout’

It’s almost Friday the 13th, so naturally, the Fear Factory will oblige. Salt Lake City’s spookiest fright site comes alive this weekend for a special “blackout.” The haunted spot’s house lights will be shut off, and guests will be given finger lights. “We don’t very often open during the summer months so this will be a unique experience for fans to come and be scared in the sweltering July heat,” said Rob Dunfield, Fear Factory’s founder, in a press release. July 13-14, 666 W. 800 South, $25-$35 (801-692-3327, fearfactoryslc.com).

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Tiger jumps into the pool during the Splash Dog competition during the Soldier Hollow Sheepdog Classic at Soldier Hollow on Sept. 5, 2016. Dogs will be cooling off once again at the Pool PAWty at Campfire Lounge on July 14.

Free yoga at Liberty Park

Liberty Park isn’t just for pet dogs, you know — it’s also great for downward-facing dog. Yoga instructors will lead a free class Saturday morning on the southeast side of Liberty Park, by the big hill and the lake. All ages and skill levels are welcome. July 14, 9-10 a.m., 600 E. 900 South, free.

Pool PAWty for dogs

It’s pretty hot out there. Leaving pets in hot cars is a common cause of pet deaths, and Salt Lake County Animal Services is raising awareness this summer. This weekend’s Pool PAWty at Campfire Lounge will have kiddie pools for dogs to romp around in. Fun prizes included. All proceeds will go toward raising awareness of this issue. Note: participating pups must wear their current rabies tag. This is a 21 and older event. July 14, 4-9 p.m., 837 E. 2100 S. free (385-468-7387, adoptutahpets.com).