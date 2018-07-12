LINDON — The city’s annual Lindon Days will kick off Monday, Aug. 6, with a car show and wrap up Saturday, Aug. 11, with a concert and fireworks.

The car show at City Center Park, 200 N. State, will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration to show a car is free.

The annual Lindon Police Department Park Party and Ice Cream Social will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Pioneer Park, 150 S. 500 East. The event will feature lawn games, rockets, inflatables, a dunk tank and ice cream from BYU Creamery. Money raised from the dunk tank will be used for charitable law enforcement activities such as Shop with a Cop and Sub for Santa.

The night will conclude with an outdoor screening of “Coco” at dusk.

On Wednesday, Aug. 3, grandparents are encouraged to take their grandchildren to the Lindon Community Center Gym, 25 N. Main, for banana splits and live big band music. At 6:30 p.m., a Huck Finn Fishing event will be held at Creekside Park, 600 West and 100 South.

The fourth annual Cardboard Boat Regatta will be held at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, at the Aquatics Center, 60 N. 60 West, followed by a free swim day at the center from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with a 6 p.m. flag-retirement ceremony at the Lindon Community Center, a mini rodeo at 7 p.m. at the Lindon Horse Arena, 200 N. Main, and a teen pool part at 7:30 p.m. at the Aquatics Center.

Events on Friday, Aug. 10, include a video game tournament at 9 a.m. at the Community Center, the Lindon Days Junior Rodeo at 6:30 p.m. at the Horse Arena.

The final day of the celebration will begin with a 5K Fun Run at 7 a.m. at the Community Center followed by the Mayor’s Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., a parade will wind its way from Center Street at 900 East to Main Street.

The action will then move to Pheasant Brook Park, 800 West and 400 North, for a free family fair. At 8:30 p.m., the Salamanders will perform at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will follow.

For more information and event registration, log on to lindoncity.org.