SPRINGVILLE — The 2018 World Folkfest, featuring dancers from around the globe, is set to run Monday, July 30, through Saturday, Aug. 4.

The event will kick off with a free street dance at Springville Art Museum, 200 E. 400 South, at 8 p.m.

Dance groups from Belarus, Bolivia, China, Hungary, Peru, Slovakia, Switzerland and the U.S. will then perform on the following nights at the Springville Arts Park, 700 S. 300 East. Gates open at 6 p.m. each night, with a pre-show at 6:45 p.m. and folkfest performances at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission; $30 for a family pass for two adults and up to six children; $8 for students, senior citizens or members of the military with a valid ID; and $6 for children. A World Passport, which allows access for each evening, is $30 per person.

Organizers are looking for families to host performers during the festival.

For more information becoming a host, or to purchase tickets, log on to worldfolkfest.dreamhosters.com.