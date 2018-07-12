PAYSON — The city’s 64th annual Salmon Supper is set for Friday, Aug. 3, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Payson City Memorial Park, 300 S. Main.

This year’s menu includes salmon grilled over dried fruitwood fires, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, roll and a cookie. Cost is $16 per plate in advance or $18 at the park.

Organizers are also allowing attendees to pick a time slot that is convenient for them. The event will also feature souvenir and craft booths as well as live entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased online at paysoncity.userlite.com/tickets or at the Payson City Center, 439 W. Utah Ave.