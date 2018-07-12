SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah head men's basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak released the Runnin' Utes' 2018-19 non-conference schedule this morning.

Utah's non-conference slate includes six home contests, trips to both Minneapolis, and Lexington, Kentucky, and the Utes playing in the Wooden Legacy Classic in Fullerton, California. Overall, Utah will face a pair of potential top-five ranked teams and could face as many as four teams from last season’s NCAA Tournament.

The complete 2018-19 schedule, including Pac-12 Conference contests, along with television times and dates will be released later this fall.

We will have quite a challenging schedule this upcoming season,” said Krystkowiak. “I believe our program is at a place where we are up for the challenge and we are all very motivated to play such a grueling non-conference schedule. Obviously, the Pac-12 Conference is quite demanding and this will certainly help us get prepared for league play. This is what we signed up for and we look forward to the task in front of us.”

Utah men's basketball nonconference schedule

All times are TBA unless noted

Nov. 1 — vs. College of Idaho

Nov. 8 — vs. Maine

Nov. 12 — at Minnesota

Nov. 15 — Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 22 — Hawaii at Fullerton, Calif., 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 — Grand Canyon OR Seton Hall, at Fullerton, Calif.

Nov. 25 — TBD, at Fullerton, Calif.

Dec. 1 — vs. Tulsa

Dec. 8 — BYU, at Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

Dec. 15 — at Kentucky

Dec. 17 — vs. Florida A&M

Dec. 21 — vs. Northern Arizona

Dec. 29 — vs. Nevada