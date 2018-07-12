For the ninth-straight year, Dixie State University’s men’s basketball program ranked in the top 10 nationally at the NCAA Division II level in attendance for the 2017-18 season.

The Trailblazers posted the ninth-highest total attendance number in the country at 26,309 fans in just 10 home dates, which was also second in the Pacific West Conference and the NCAA West Region. In addition, DSU finished second nationally in season attendance average at 2,630 fans per game behind only Northern State, which led the nation in total attendance (55,980/15 games) and attendance average (3,732).

Since the 2008-09 season, Dixie State has been annually ranked in the top 15 in Division II in attendance, including second overall in 2012-13 and 2013-14 and third in the country in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 campaigns. DSU was also ranked fourth overall last year, fifth in 2014-15, sixth in 2015-16, ninth in 2009-10 and 14th in 2008-09.

Dixie State also finished sixth among Utah’s eight NCAA member institutions in average attendance in 2017-18 behind Brigham Young (227,692/14,230 per game), Utah (199,077/11,710), Utah State (104,159/6,943), Weber State (101,683/6,778) and Utah Valley (58,027/3,413). However, DSU did finish ahead of Southern Utah (33,518/2,394) and Westminster College (4,345/289).

Since becoming an NCAA Division II program in 2006-07, Dixie State has played to a 112-23 (.829) record inside the Burns Arena under head coach Jon Judkins, including a 9-1 mark this past season. The Trailblazers have posted seven 10-plus win seasons in 12 years of NCAA play, including a perfect 12-0 record in 2009-10 and an 11-1 mark in the 2014-15 campaign.

Dixie State, which swept both the Pacific West Conference regular season (18-2) and tournament championships, finished the 2017-18 season with a school record 23 victories as the Trailblazers closed with a 23-7 overall record. The 23 wins also included a school record 17-game winning streak, which was stopped in DSU’s NCAA tournament opening round loss to Azusa Pacific, 69-65. DSU’s 2018 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball tournament appearance was the program’s eighth in the last nine seasons overall.