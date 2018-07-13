Dixie State University Athletics is seeking nominations for candidates for induction into the program’s Hall of Fame in 2019.

Former student-athletes become eligible for induction consideration five full years after their last season of collegiate competition and should have earned NCAA/NJCAA All-America, all-region or all-conference honors, among other national, conference and DSU program criteria. In addition, potential nominees should be of good character and reputation and have exhibited community involvement and citizenship.

Coaches and administrators become eligible five years after their coaching careers after leaving employment at DSU, with additional consideration given for continued contributions to society through community activities and performance in chosen fields that bring credit and distinction to Dixie State.

Additionally, specific varsity teams may be considered 10 years after winning a conference or national championship. DSU will also accept nominations for dedicated individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the athletic program.

Established in 2007, the Dixie State Athletic Hall of Fame currently features 33 individual inductees, including coaches, student-athletes, administrators, staff and volunteers. In addition, three championship-winning teams have also been enshrined.

While nominations are accepted year-round, they must be submitted by Sept. 1, 2018, for consideration for the 2019 class. Visit Dixie State's website for more information and to submit an online nomination form.

For more information about the Dixie State Athletic Hall of Fame, contact DSU Associate Athletic Director Wendi Bulkley at 435-879-4295 or at [email protected].