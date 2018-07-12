SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, Build-A-Bear cut short its inaugural Pay Your Age Day event.

"Please be aware: Based on the unprecedented response to our Pay Your Age Day event in our early opening stores, we are experiencing significantly longer than expected lines and large crowds," the store announced on its Facebook page early Thursday. "Local authorities are requiring us to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns. We understand this is disappointing. We are working to address the situation, and we will be reaching out to our valued Guests soon."

Thank you for the unprecedented response over the last 24 hours to our Pay Your Age Day event! As a result, we want to... Posted by Build-A-Bear Workshop on Wednesday, July 11, 2018

But just a few hours later, Build-A-Bear announced it was prematurely ending the one-day promotion that allowed stuffed animal lovers to buy a furry friend for next to nothing.

"Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns," Build-A-Bear announced in another Facebook post. "We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible."

Customers took to Twitter early on, discussing the large turnout and their experiences:

I wish people lined up to vote like they line up for build a bear pay your age day.



Bonus: voting is free.#PayYourAgeDay #buildabear — OneOrganicMama (@OneOrganicMama) July 12, 2018

It's Pay Your Age day at Build A Bear.



Queues are reportedly seven hours long.



Bet it's like the Hunger Games... but fluffier. — Mama, Eden and Me (@MamaEdenandMe) July 12, 2018

This is absolute bonkers. Reports say that there is a 9-hour wait at some Build-a-Bear stores.



Dear Son,

I'll buy you one at full price later.#BuildABear #PayYourAgeDay — Matt pinner (@Matt_Pinner) July 12, 2018

Some customers who made it through the long lines shared their success on Twitter:

I survived #PayYourAgeDay 2018! My kids are very happy with their two new friends. Thank you @buildabear for the opportunity. — WESTARIES (@westaries) July 12, 2018