SALT LAKE CITY — Everything you knew about “Fortnite” has changed.

The free-to-play video game recently released a boatload of new content to align with its fifth season, including new characters, maps, weapons, locations and gameplay features, according to Engadget.

“Fortnite” includes two modes. In one, gamers compete in a story mode that is common in today’s video games. The other mode, called Battle Royale, pits 100 players against each other in a battle to the death.

Epic Games, which creates and publishes the game, releases a new season's worth of content every 10 weeks or so. Each season has a specific theme. The company retools and updates the game's characters, maps and locations to fit that theme.

On Thursday, Epic Games launched its new season — "When Worlds Collide" — with a huge cinematic scene trailer to hype up gamers.

Worlds collide in Season 5! A viking ship, desert outpost, and ancient statues have appeared all over the island, changing the world of Fortnite. Hop in an ATK with your squad and uncover all new mysteries and locations.



New Season, New Battle Pass: https://t.co/zxorPaoiJb pic.twitter.com/uU8gCJ4OGx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 12, 2018

What changed?

Polygon has a great list of all the changes to the game that you’ll want to read to see what's changed. It includes a list of all the new weapon upgrades, the new gameplay features and all the updates to the map.

“Epic is bringing in a couple of new named locations to the map, called Paradise Palms and Lazy Links, as well as some brand-new unnamed locations they aren’t quite talking about yet. Meanwhile, shotguns are getting a fairly large overhaul,” according to Polygon. “The pellet spread on the game’s most popular gun will no longer be random — a change fans have wanted for months — but shotguns now have an added delay after firing one shotgun before you can fire a second.”

The game will also include a new game called “Rifts,” but no one is sure what that means yet.

The game will add new specific challenges for those who buy the additional Battle Pass, which enables gamers to unlock more characters, weapons, emotes (dances) and tricks.

You can read about all the patch updates at Epic Games’ website, too.

Two weeks ago, Epic Games hosted a massive one-time event that featured a cinematic scene of a rocket launching into the sky, according to Forbes. This was meant to be the opening moment into the new season.

Since then, “Fortnite” has billed its new season “When Worlds Collide.”

Players have noticed a number of clues to the season’s theme in the weeks since the event, including finding a wagon in the middle of the map, a burger display in a real-life California desert and a slew of other Easter eggs, according to Business Insider.

A report from LendEDU found that 68.8 percent of “Fortnite” players make in-app purchases for content, including character skins, ax tool designs and expressions for characters. Players will spend about $84.67 on average for those purchases, according to the Deseret News.