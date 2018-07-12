WEST VALLEY CITY — New court documents indicate that jealousy may have prompted a landlord to break into a tenant's West Valley home last month and stab him multiple times while the victim was in bed.

Manhdrake Van Dang, 48, of Herriman, is charged in 3rd District Court with attempted murder and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; and discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

On June 22, Dang entered the home of one of his tenants, near 2100 West and Apple Farms Drive (3700 South), and stabbed a man asleep in a basement bedroom at least 10 times, according to charging documents. As Dang was leaving, he fired a shot in the victim's direction but he was not hit, the charges state.

Investigators have not revealed a possible motive for the attack.

But according to two search warrants unsealed in 3rd District Court, the 43-year-old stabbing victim told police "that he has been in a friendly relationship with Manhdrake’s wife."

The man further told investigators that Dang and his wife, "are going through a divorce and … Manhdrake was angry at the two of them because of the relationship," according to the warrants.

Dang's wife told the man "that Manhdrake was so upset that he made threats to her that he was going to kill (him)," the warrants state.

After the stabbing victim identified Dang to police, officers went to Dang's Herriman home and waited for him to return home. He was arrested as he arrived and investigators seized two knifes, two guns and noticed that Dang had appeared to have recently washed his hands and hair, the charges state.

Dang's next court hearing was scheduled for July 27.