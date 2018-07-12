SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 12.

People return home following Dollar Ridge Fire

The final evacuation order was lifted in the area where the Dollar Ridge Fire began burning, according to the Deseret News.

The fire has burned more than 56,500 acres and was only 60 percent contained as of Wednesday night. Fire officials say 74 homes were destroyed with six more damaged.

Doug Adams returned to his home and found it destroyed.

"I had to see what it was. I had to know. And I don't want to have to guess about it," he said. "(The cabin) was something I was really proud of and I enjoyed every minute of doing it."

Trade war with China hitting Utah

Utah Rep. John Curtis said Wednesday that the ongoing trade war between China and the United States has already begun hurting Utah, according to the Deseret News.

"The worry in Utah is the path is littered with dead companies along the way," Curtis said.

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that there would be a tariff on $200 billion in goods.

China will likely retaliate on the tariffs. It could impact such imports as “fruits, rice, shrimp, frozen pork, baseball gloves, quartz, electric vehicle batteries, machetes, birds eggs, pet food and cigarettes,” the Deseret News reported.

"Where does this end?" Curtis asked the expert witnesses testifying before members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee for a hearing on "China's predatory Trade and Investment Strategy."

South Jordan theater cancels March for Our Lives event

Rising tension between the Utah Gun Exchange and the March for Our Lives rallies caused a Megaplex Theatres location in South Jordan to cancel an upcoming event at its site Wednesday, the Deseret News reported.

High school students from Utah and Parkland, Florida, were set to host a panel discussion Saturday to discuss gun rights.

The student movement grew out of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, in which 17 people were killed.

“We support important and respectful dialogue on any issue that impacts our community. When this event was initially booked, the full context wasn’t fully understood and now it appears to be escalating into a potentially contentious situation where additional security will be required," according to a statement from Miller Sports & Entertainment.

Trump calls out NATO for change of mind

President Donald Trump said Thursday that all NATO members agreed to increase their defense spending after he encouraged them to do so, CNN reported.

"Everyone has agreed to substantially up their commitment. They're going to up it at levels that they never thought of before," Trump said. "I told people that I'd be very unhappy if they didn't up their financial commitments substantially," Trump said.

"I let them know that I was extremely unhappy with what was happening, and they have now substantially upped their commitment," he added.

Trump spent much of Wednesday dishing out insulting and rattling comments with allies.

