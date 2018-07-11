SPRINGDALE, Washington County — People trapped by rock slides at Zion National Park were told to shelter in place Wednesday evening, according to dispatchers.

The park put out a warning to visitors about 8 p.m. saying flash flooding was expected along the North Fork of the Virgin River and the North Creek drainages.

Dispatchers said there were multiple rock slides in the park Wednesday evening.

Alyssa Baltrus, park spokeswoman, had not heard of anyone injured Wednesday night and said park staff were working on the rockslides.

According to a press release from park officials, Zion received three inches of rain in a "short amount of time," and several rock and debris slides occurred on switchbacks below a tunnel.

As a result, the road between Canyon Junction and the East Entrance is closed "indefinitely," and Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is also closed, officials said.

"Road crews will assess the damage before removing the debris, making repairs, and reopening roadways," the release said.