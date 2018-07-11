Former BYU and Provo High guard Kyle Collinsworth had his best game in summer league play Wednesday, putting up a double-double for Dallas in the Mavericks’ 95-83 loss to the Chicago Bulls at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Collinsworth played 21 minutes off the bench and scored a team-high 14 points while grabbing a team-best 10 rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass. He added two assists and a steal to go with three turnovers.

Collinsworth shot 5 of 10 from the field, including hitting his only 3-point attempt, though he went just 3 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks, who sat three of their top players in Dennis Smith Jr., Johnathan Motley and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Through four games, Collinsworth is averaging 17.5 minutes, 5.25 points, seven total rebounds, three offensive rebounds, 1.75 assists, 1.25 steals and two turnovers per contest. He’s also shot 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 46.1 percent from the free-throw line.

With the loss, Dallas now faces the Washington Wizards on Friday at 4 p.m. MDT at UNLV’s Cox Pavilion in both teams’ final game of the tournament.

C.J. Wilcox, Indiana Pacers: The former Pleasant Grove High shooting guard scored five points in 12 minutes off the bench in the Pacers’ 107-101 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Wilcox shot 2 of 6 from the field — making 1 of 4 3-point attempts — while adding a rebound and a turnover.

Wilcox has averaged 14 minutes, six points and 1.25 rebounds in four summer league games while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.

Indiana will next play Brooklyn on Friday at 2 p.m. MDT at Cox Pavilion.