Benson Weeks sells blueberries and raspberries from his booth at the Sugar House Farmers Market at Fairmont Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The market is open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through September at Fairmont Park, 1040 E. Sugarmont Drive. In addition to fresh fruits and vegetables, the market features live entertainment and vendors selling everything from soap to dog leashes and toys to custom pottery. For more information about the market, log on to sugarhousefarmersmarket.org.

