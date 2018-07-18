Sophomore Peter Kuest qualified for the U.S. Amateur Championship on Monday after finishing tied for first place in the Fresno, California, qualifier at Sunnyside Country Club (136, -8).

The amateur championship runs Aug. 13-19, at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Del Monte Forest, California, and includes 109 of the top amateur golfers in the nation. This will be Kuest's first time competing.

Kuest was part of the BYU team that participated in the NCAA Championships in May, after tying for fifth at the Norman Regional, shooting a 6-under-par 66. He had four top-five finishes on the season, including a first-place finish at the Nick Watney Invitational where he shot his BYU career-low 65 in the first round.