SALT LAKE CITY — There were a number of things we didn't see coming with this year's Itty Bitty Salt Lake City. The weather was seasonably hot when we started, but not miserably hot, as it very quickly turned the first week of the contest. And while we know there is always the possibility that a clue can disappear, we didn't expect two clues to utterly vanish: the box of marigolds on a balcony of Paragon Station and the poster of the red plaid piece of cloth and measuring tape on East Gallivan Avenue.

But there were some good things we didn't expect with this year's contest either, like the huge increase in participants from last year and how many of you found the whereabouts of all the clues!

Thank you to those who wrote in to let us know about the missing marigolds and cloth, and a special thanks to all of you who braved the heat and scoured our streets to play this year's Itty Bitty Salt Lake City. After sweating through it ourselves, we're thinking that perhaps this should become a fall activity.

Itty Bitty Salt Lake City winners:

First prize: JoAnn Jensen won four tickets to any play at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Second prize: Grethe, Evan and Michael Hurst won four tickets to a Utah Royals FC game.

Third prize: Ben and Carol Nilsen won four tickets to a Salt Lake Bees game.

Note: This year, we tried out an online submission form, which meant that the numbering got a bit off between the three Itty Bitty formats (print, online photo gallery and online submission). The numbering here mirrors the online photo gallery, but we made sure to look at your answers with the numbering that reflected your submissions.

2018 Itty Bitty Salt Lake City:

1. Lion House Pantry sign detail in front of the Beehive House, 63 E. South Temple

2. "See the Good" stencil on the sidewalk, slightly to the south of 215 S. State

3. Market Street Grill column detail, under the red "R," 48 S. Market Street

4. (Defunct) Red cloth poster detail in window of tailor shop, East Gallivan Avenue

5. Grate and wall detail in front of Gracie's, 326 S. West Temple

6. Sign posts for the "You Are Here" installation in front of the Salt Palace, 100 S. West Temple

7. Lion statue in front of the former Hotel Plandome, 75 E. 400 South

8. Graffiti of animal on electrical box in front of Settebello, 260 S. 200 West

9. Stickers on mailbox near BTG Wine Bar, 63 W. 100 South

10. Statue detail in front of Buca di Beppo, 203 W. 300 South

11. Wall between Chakra Lounge and Jackalope Lounge, 364 S. State and 372 S. State

12. Wallace Stegner plaque on sidewalk of Regent Street

13. Stone shell detail in front of SpaDay, on Crandall Building, 10 W. 100 South

14. Cross on Holy Trinity Cathedral, 300 S. 300 West

15. Bodega decorative detail and cornice, 331 S. Main

16. Detail of a child on a Clark Planetarium poster, South Temple between West Temple and 200 West

17. (Defunct) Planter box of marigolds on Paragon Station balcony, 300 W. 200 South

18. "We Defend the Right of Dreamers" butterfly stencil on road, east of Squatters, 147 W. 300 South

19. Detail of sign on Japanese Church of Christ, 268 W. 100 South

20. Fence gate with "Please close" sign, between 149 and 159 W. Pierpont Ave.