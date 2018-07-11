SALT LAKE CITY — The person found deceased Saturday on I-215 west at about 2600 North has been identified as a Salt Lake City man.

Brennon Robert Day, 29, died from injuries that an autopsy found were consistent with an auto-pedestrian accident, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Day was found by a construction worker. Officials believe he may have been there for between one and three weeks, UHP said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public's help with information regarding Day's death and the vehicle that may have hit him.

Officials say the vehicle involved would have damage to its right front corner, including a possibly broken headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800.