It’s the most unusual wedding registry you’ve ever seen: in lieu of traditional wedding gifts, a newlywed couple in Naples, Florida, asked their wedding guests to donate money to purchase goats for charity.

According to Fox affiliate WFTX, Katherine and Edwin Dean got the idea thanks to their involvement in humanitarian work in Malawi, Africa, through the charity Villages in Partnership.

Villages in Partnership’s website says its purpose is to eradicate poverty, starting by addressing basic human needs in villages near Malawi.

“Goats make an extraordinary difference in the lives of at-risk families in Malawi, Africa,” the Deans’ online wedding registry says. “A goat offers food security.”

Each goat costs $50, and guests can donate any number of goats. However, the website clarifies the donations will go wherever they’re most needed, whether it be to medical care or agricultural programs.

“Katherine and I are both sort of very focused on helping people, making the world a better place,” Edwin Dean told WFTX. “It was sort of the least that we could do.”

According to WFTX, the Deans have raised enough money for 670 goats of their 1,000 goat goal. Read the full story here.