BRIGHAM CITY — A man was killed in a crash after swerving through traffic and rolling his car into a mountainside, officials said.

Just before 6 p.m., Broc M. Riley, 26, from Logan, was driving southbound on state Route 91 in Sardine Canyon. He crashed after "traveling at a high rate of speed and (swerving) between other vehicles, hitting the center cement divider and going back across both southbound lanes," Utah Highway Patrol said.

His car then went off the shoulder, "jumping a large ditch into the mountainside," UHP said.

When the vehicle rolled, Riley was partially ejected and died on impact, according to UHP. He was the only person inside the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"Troopers located evidence at the scene that leads them to believe that alcohol may also be a factor in the crash. High rate of speed was also a factor," UHP officials said.

The right lane of traffic in the area was closed for more than two hours while officials investigated.