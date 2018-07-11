WILLARD, Box Elder County — A high school teacher from Perry likely drowned while paddleboarding in a storm at Willard Bay State Park, authorities said.

Crews found the body of 46-year-old Brandon Larsen about 8 a.m. Wednesday, park manager James Morgan said.

Park employees found a set of keys and other belongings on the beach and later determined they matched a vehicle that had been left in the parking lot. Larsen had been missing since Sunday night.

Teams found his cellphone Tuesday night after they began looking for him earlier in the day. They suspended the search overnight and resumed it in the morning.

Morgan said park officers believe Larsen drowned, adding that he was not wearing a life jacket.

A Weber School District instructor of 11 years, Larsen taught business classes at Sand Ridge Junior High School in Roy for a decade before transferring to Weber Innovation High School in 2016, where he taught business and computer programming, the district said on Facebook.

"Brandon was beloved by students and highly respected by his peers," the district wrote. "Our condolences go out to his friends, family and loved ones."

Counselors were available at both schools for students and employees who may be having a hard time, the district said.

Justin McFarland, Larsen's brother-in-law, said on Facebook that Larsen was alone at the time of his death and thanked those who joined in the effort to find him.

"Let's all wear our life jackets even if we are great swimmers, and remember Brandon," he wrote.