TOOELE — The Bureau of Land Management’s Salt Lake field office will remove approximately 250 wild horses from the Cedar Mountain Herd Management due to a lack of available water.

“We are very concerned about the health and welfare of these horses,” field manager Matt Preston said in a statement. He said two of the primary springs in the area —about 50 miles west of Tooele — are producing less water than they have for years.

“With approximately 100 wild horses attempting to get water from these springs daily, conditions are becoming unsustainable,” he said.

The BLM will use water traps, consisting of corral panels enclosing the water sources, during the gather; no helicopters will be used. Because wild horses are reluctant to approach water traps when there is too much human activity, only essential personnel will be allowed at the gather sites during operations, and the public is asked not to recreate or travel near these areas until trapping operations are completed.

The herd management area has an estimated population of 670 horses and encompasses approximately 197,275 acres of public land. The current estimated wild horse population is based on a March population survey and does not include 2018 foals. The appropriate management level for the herd management area has been established at 190 to 390 wild horses.

Horses removed from the range will be transported to the Delta Wild Horse Facility, where they will be checked by a veterinarian and prepared for adoption. The facility will be closed to the public through July 31 to allow staff members at the facility to assist with gather operations.