HEBER CITY — Another summer day, another wildfire in Utah.

Authorities are not sure how a 250-acre fire near Deer Creek Reservoir began around noon Wednesday, but were working to determine if sparks from the historic Heber Valley Railroad played a role.

Firefighters caught a break with late afternoon showers and hail that helped snuff flames.

Some of the teams fighting the Dollar Ridge fire in Wasatch County rushed over to combat the new fire Wednesday, a short trip from where they were stationed in Heber City, said Jason Curry, spokesman for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.

"This fire grew really quickly. It was another example of how dry things are right now," Curry said. He said up-canyon winds and tinderbox conditions fueled the fire's rapid climb up steep terrain.

No buildings were threatened, according to a tweet from Utah Fire Info, which is run by a group of state and federal agencies battling fires across the state.

Photographs taken in the area show a thick plume of smoke rising from the foothills bordering the reservoir in Wasatch County.

Deer Creek State Park cleared boats from the reservoir and closed ramps to the water Wednesday, state park managers said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in Tooele County, the Ellerbeck fire had grown to 4,000 acres Wednesday and was 80 percent contained. Lightning is believed to have sparked the fire late Monday.