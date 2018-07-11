SARATOGA SPRINGS — The public is invited to an open house Thursday to meet the contractor and learn about the next phase of construction on Redwood Road.

The open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the TalonsCove Golf Club, 2220 S. TalsonsCove Drive.

Geneva Rock has been selected to build a new east-west continuous flow intersection at Pioneer Crossing and widen the road from two lanes to five between Lake View Terrace Road and Village Parkway.

The Utah Department of Transportation project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2019.