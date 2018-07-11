I share compassionate feelings for those who suffer, like those trying to come to the United States through our southern borders. I am grateful that efforts are being made to reunite children with parents. Though children are resilient, it is unconscionable to separate very young children/babies from their mothers (parents). Separation hurts.

However, I fear that all the media hype regarding this “immigration” debacle may be detrimental in the long run to the “survivors” (especially the children).

It is wisdom to put things into perspective. All through the centuries, children have suffered separation from their nurturing source. Children and families are usually separated from incarcerated family criminals. Consider, too, the many Jewish children (separated from their families) who were put on trains and sent out of Germany to save their lives at the time of World War II. My own mother was left an orphan at the age of 3 years old.

It is also wisdom to approach life with a healthy perspective, that what has been done cannot be undone. But we can heal from trauma. These refugee children, indeed all children, should be assisted with proper healing and help to be resilient as they go on with their lives and not be crippled by enabling weakness or the “poor me” thinking. Healing includes a balance of love, support and encouragement, representative of a healthy attitude. After the rescue comes healing.

Elmary Davidson

Layton