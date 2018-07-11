Imagine for a moment that Hillary Clinton had been the beneficiary of massive Russian meddling in the 2016 election, that she won despite losing the popular vote, that connections between the Clinton White House and Russia were much deeper and far-reaching than anyone had thought possible, with new revelations about the scope of Russian connections emerging almost daily and that there are growing concerns that Vladimir Putin “has something” on Hillary Clinton.

Imagine that President Hillary Clinton had spent the last 18 months publicly criticizing NATO and our long-standing international allies, while frequently and publicly praising Vladimir Putin.

Imagine that Hillary Clinton has announced that she intends to meet in private, with no one present other than a translator, with Vladimir Putin.

Now imagine what the GOP’s reaction would be to all of this.

Seth Jarvis

Salt Lake City